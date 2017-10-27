Travellers move on from Peterborough land after legal action is taken

A group of travellers who had moved onto land outside a retirement home have moved on.

A number of caravans parked up near The Maples Retirement Apartments in Orton Goldhay a number of weeks ago,

Legal action was taken to move them on after a number of residents living in the area reported anti-social behaviour, including caravans blocking the footpath and children playing in the car park.

The travellers were given until yesterday morning to move on - and today it was confirmed they had left the land.