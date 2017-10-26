Travellers given deadline to move from land near Peterborough retirement apartments

Travellers had until this morning to move from land near The Maples retirement apartments in Orton Goldhay before bailiffs moved in following a court order obtained from Peterborough City Council.

One resident living in an apartment home, who did not want to be named, said the caravans were blocking the footpath for people on their mobility scooters.

A police spokeswoman said they had received calls from residents about vehicles being parked inconsiderately and children playing in the car park and that words of advice have been given.