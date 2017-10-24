Transport police want to speak to man in connection with racially aggravated assault on train through Peterborough

British Transport Police are looking to speak to a man in connection with a racially aggravated assault.

The incident happened on a train travelling from Kings Cross London to Leeds on Thursday, August 24 which called through Peterborough.

The man British Transport Police want to speak to

A man boarded the train at Stevenage at 8.52pm and sat down next to two families.

He then proceeded to racially abuse the families.

His behaviour caused distress to the victims, including a young girl in the group who was reduced to tears by the man’s verbal and racial abuse.

The offender alighted the train at Grantham.

Officers would like to speak to the man shown in the CCTV image as he may have information which could help the investigation.

If you recognise him, please call BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting reference 608-220817.