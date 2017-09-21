Three released by Peterborough police as drugs investigation continues

Three men from Peterborough have been released under investigation by police on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply after police stopped a car for not having insurance.

Officers pulled the car over at 10.47pm on Tuesday, September 19, in Bright Street after it showed up as having no insurance.

Police then found the driver was over the alcohol limit and subsequently found a large quantity of cannabis in the boot of the vehicle.

A 19-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and driving a vehicle with no insurance.

A second 19-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

A 20-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of assault – GBH and possession of class B or C drugs.