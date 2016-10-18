Three more arson attacks in Peterborough overnight

Fire crews have dealt with another three arson attacks in Peterborough overnight.

Crews from Dogsthorpe and Peterborough Volunteers Fire Brigade were called to some rubbish that was well alight in Norwood Lane at 6.13pm last night, Monday October 17.

Firefighters used hose reels to extinguish the fire.

Half an hour later at 6.46pm a crew from Stanground was called to a rubbish fire in Dogsthorpe Road.

Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and returned to their station by 7.12pm.

Then at 4.55am crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to a fire in an outside bin store at some flats in Sayer Court, Goldhay.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels, and a covering jet, to extinguish the fire and returned to their stations by 06.34am.

The cause of all the fires was deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.