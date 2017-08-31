Three men remanded to appear at Peterborough Crown after aggravated burglary in which woman suffered ‘significant injuries’ at Farcet home

Three men have been remanded to appear at Peterborough Crown Court after a woman suffered ‘significant injuries’ during a burglary in Farcet.

Police were called to a home in Andrewe’s Close, Farcet, at about 6.20am on Tuesday August 29.

A woman at the property was assaulted and suffered significant but not life threatening injuries.

Three men have now been charged with aggravated burglary and appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court this morning, Thursday August 31.

They are, Sam Vinden, 44, of Straight Drove in Farcet, Sam Stanley Vinden, 21, of Haddon Way, Farcet and Billy Joe Vinden, 18, of Haddon Way, Farcet.

They have all been remanded to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on September 28.

A 17-year-old arrested in connection with the burglary had been released on bail until September 20.

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101.

