Three men jailed for repeatedly beating woman after Peterborough Crown Court trial

Three men who beat a woman and threatened to pour boiling water on her have been jailed for a combined total of more than eight years.

Peterborough Crown Court heard that at about 9pm on March 15 officers were called to a disturbance at a property off Staffordshire Street in Cambridge.

Connor McGovern,

Officers found Connor McGovern, Delano Johnson and Paul Burdon confronting a woman who had her hands held up to her face to defend herself. Johnson had a belt wrapped around his hand.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, said she had been repeatedly beaten by the men who had also threatened to pour boiling water on her. A warm kettle was found in an upstairs room of the property.

The victim was taken to hospital where she was treated for cuts, swelling and bruising.

McGovern, 24, and Burdon, 23, both of Staffordshire Street and Johnson, 23, of Batoum Gardens, Hammersmith, London, were found guilty of causing actual bodily harm following a two day trial at Peterborough Crown Court.

Delano Johnson

On 21 September at the same court Johnson was jailed for three years six months and Burdon to three years. On Friday (29 September) McGovern was sentenced to two years in prison.

All three men are subject to an indefinite restraining order meaning they cannot return contact the victim or go to her address.

Sergeant Paul Street said: “This was a distressing case where a victim suffered a prolonged ordeal. Officers were shocked at the extent of her injuries. The area around her eyes was so swollen that she was struggling to see.

“I hope the sentence handed to these three offenders will help the victim to move on with the rest of her life.”