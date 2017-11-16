Three men charged with conspiracy to kidnap after armed police raid in Peterborough

Three men have been charged with conspiracy to kidnap following a raid by armed police at an address in Peterborough.

At about 5.40am yesterday, Wednesday November 15, armed police attended a property in Lethbridge Road, Peterborough, to make an arrest attempt in connection with an incident.

Officers attempted to negotiate with the occupants, before entering the property at about 6.10am.

Three men and a woman were arrested.

Police were granted more time to question the individuals, but tonight, Thursday, Varldo Araujo, 26, of Osier Avenue, Jordan Bolowa, 23, of Crowland Road and Jonathan Lukeba, 22, of Delves Way, have all been charged with conspiracy to kidnap. All addresses are in Peterborough.

They have been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates Court tomorrow morning, Friday November 17.

A woman in her 20s who was arrested at the scene has been released with no further action.