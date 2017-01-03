Three males arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after police called to reports of hare coursing

Three males were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road traffic collision.

It followed a call to police at 8.53am yesterday (Sunday, January 2) about hare coursing at Thorney Dyke.

While police were at the scene there was a collision involving a Subaru Impreza and a Vauxhall Astra.

Three people aged 17, 18 and 42 have now been arrested and bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on January 25.