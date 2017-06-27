Three Lincolnshire men jailed over shooting at house occupied by mother and young child

Three men from South Holland in Lincolnshire have been jailed for a total of 24 years and 11 months for their part in a shooting.

On Sunday, January 10, 2016, the men went to Anfield Close in Long Sutton where Lloyd Peter Hook discharged a shotgun through a window of a house which a mother was occupying with her young child. No-one was injured.

Lloyd Peter Hook

The men were charged and remanded in custody and have now been sentenced after pleading guilty to offences last Friday (June 23).

All three were convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Lloyd Peter Hook, aged 22, received a total of seven years and six months imprisonment.

Samuel James Tooke, aged 26, received a total of 10 years imprisonment, which also included additional offences of burglary dwelling and handling stolen goods.

Samuel James Tooke

Shane Kelk, aged 23, received a total of seven years and five months imprisonment, which also included additional offences of burglary, handling stolen goods, theft, assault, assaulting a police officer, possession of a knife and drugs trafficking offences.

Detective Inspector Dave Rimmer, for the South Holland area, said: “My first thoughts are with the victims of all the offences who can now be assured the offenders will not be at liberty for the foreseeable future.

“At the time of the firearms offence there was a mother with her young child in the house. You can only imagine how frightening this would have been for them.

“This has been a painstaking investigation by Spalding CID, involving multiple offenders and offences.

Shane Kelk

“The sentences are the culmination of a detailed and thorough investigation spanning in excess of a year. I am proud of the quality of the investigation undertaken and pay tribute to the team’s professional determination which has led to guilty pleas and the long term incarceration of these criminals.”