Three charged over car key burglaries across Peterborough, Whittlesey, Thorney and Wisbech

Three men have appeared in court after being charged in connection with car key burglaries.

Miles Cash, (20), of The Homestead, Bentley, Doncaster, was charged with conspiracy to commit a non-dwelling burglary, two counts of conspiracy to commit a dwelling burglary and two counts of conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle.

Michael Dear, (21), of Stockbridge Lane, Bentley, Doncaster, was charged with conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit a dwelling burglary and conspiracy to commit a non-dwelling burglary.

A 17-year-old boy from Doncaster was also charged with conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit a dwelling burglary and conspiracy to commit a non-dwelling burglary.

On Saturday all three appeared at Peterborough Magistrates Court for a first hearing and were remanded in custody.

The burglaries are said to have happened in Peterborough, Wisbech, Wisbech St Mary, Whittlesey, Thorney and Emneth in Norfolk

All three of the men charged will next appear at Peterborough Crown Court on August 7.