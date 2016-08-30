Search

Three arson attacks on cars in Peterborough on Bank Holiday Monday

The scene of the car fire in Thorney Road in Eye

Fire crews attended a series of arson attacks on cars in Peterborough on Bank Holiday Monday.

Crews were called to Thorney Road in Eye at 1.30am and used a hose reel to extinguish the blaze.

Then at 5.09am firefighters from Stanground were called to a car fire in Peterborough Road, Whittlesey.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels to extinguish three cars that were on fire to the rear of a car sales premises.

At 10am a crew from Dogsthorpe was called to a car fire in Norwood Lane, Paston Ridings.

Firefighters used hose reels to extinguish a fire involving a derelict car.

The cause of all the fires was deliberate.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111