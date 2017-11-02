Three arrested over class A drug use at Peterborough property

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying drugs from a Peterborough address.

Police carried out a warrant at a property in Hawksbill Way, Peterborough this morning.

The warrant followed reports from the community about suspected drug use at the property and in the surrounding area.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and have been taken to custody for questioning. Class A drugs and cash were recovered from the property.

Anyone with information about drug related criminality in your area, call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.