Three arrested on drugs charges after car is stopped in Peterborough city centre

Three men from Peterborough have been arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply after police stopped a car for not having insurance last night.

Officers pulled the car over at 10.47pm last night, Tuesday September 19, in Bright Street after it showed up as having no insurance.

Police then found the driver was over the alcohol limit and subsequently found a large quantity of cannabis in the boot of the vehicle.

Two 19-year-old men and a 21-year-old man from Peterborough were arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply and remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station today.