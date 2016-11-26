Three arrested after newsagents robbery

Three men have been arrested following a robbery earlier this week.

Police were called at 7.23am on Tuesday November 22 to reports of a robbery at Whateley’s Newsagents in Ramsey Road, St Ives, where cash and stamps were stolen.

Three men, one aged 56 and another aged 37 both from St Ives, and another aged 24 from Lewisham, were all arrested on suspicion of robbery and taken to Huntingdon Police Station.

They have all been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough on January 3, 2017.