Thieves steal distinctive specially designed wheelchair vital to disabled woman’s mobility

Callous thieves have stolen a specially designed and distinctive wheelchair from a woman who suffers from severe fibromyalgia.

Between 1.15am and 10am on Friday (September 2) thieves stole the silver Mercedes Sprinter van which contained a £8,500 specially adapted wheelchair from Elm Road in Wisbech.

The distinctive wheelchair

Victim Rachel Mitton, 39, from Sawston, suffers from severe fibromyalgia, a rheumatic condition characterized by muscular or musculoskeletal pain, and relies on both the van and the electronic vehicle to get about.

The distinctive chair is signed by various artists and features wings and a skull and cross bone.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.