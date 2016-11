Thieves stole three valuable bikes during a burglary at a home in Hampton at the weekend.

Offenders broke into the house overnight on Friday November 25 to Saturday November 26.

The bikes are a Dawes Giro 500, a Merida Crossway 20 and a Planet X Pro Carbon SRAM Force road bike.

If you have information on the whereabouts of these or information on the burglary, please call police on 101 quoting CF0546681116