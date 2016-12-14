Thieves steal £17,000 worth of meat and cheese from Cambridgeshire farms

Police are asking people to be mindful of where they buy meat and cheese from this Christmas after more than £17,000 of food was stolen from Cambridgeshire farms.

Officers are appealing for information after meat and cheese worth more than £12,000 was stolen from a farm in Gamlingay.

The incident happened between 12am and 2am in Potton Road Mill Hill on Sunday (December 11) when offenders broke into a storage room to steal the food, including turkey, beef, lamb and chicken, which was stored in refrigerators.

In a separate incident on December 3 at about 6.20pm offenders broke into a property in Alms Hill, Bourn and stole meat and cheese worth more than £5,000 from fridges and freezers.

PCSO Leanne Fisher said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of these two incidents and may have seen something. We’d also like to hear from anyone who has been offered meat or cheese to purchase from an unfamiliar source.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.