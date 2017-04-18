Teenagers arrested in Peterborough on suspicion of fuel theft and failing to stop at accident scene

Two 17-year-old boys were stopped and arrested in Peterborough at the weekend on suspicion of theft, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and numerous other driving offences.

A 17-year-old boy, of no known address, was arrested in South Street, Stanground, on Sunday afternoon (April 16) on suspicion of theft, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

He has been charged with driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, and driving without a licence. He has been bailed to return to Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on May 3.

His passenger, a 17-year-old boy, of Deerleap in Bretton, Peterborough, was also arrested. He received a simple caution for making off without payment from a petrol station.