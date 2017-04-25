Teenagers arrested for outraging public decency in Whittlesey

Two Whittlesey teenagers have been arrested after police received a number of reports of indecent exposure and sexual activity.

Police responded to “a number of calls from concerned residents” at just gone 9pm on Thursday April 20, with reports of indecent exposure and sexual activity at the Water Tower in Peterborough Road, Whittlesey.

A 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, both from Whittlesey, were arrested on Friday evening on suspicion of outraging public decency.

Both have since been released under investigation.

A police spokesman added on the Policing Whittlesey Facebook page: “This is now a live investigation and our enquiries continue.

“In order to prevent hindering the investigation please do not speculate as to the circumstances or name anybody on social media.

“If anybody saw the incident or has any information they think will assist us please contact us at march.npt@cambs.pnn.police.uk.”