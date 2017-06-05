Teenager seriously injured after being stabbed by gang of boys in Peterborough street

A teenager was stabbed by a gang of five or six boys in a serious attack in Peterborough yesterday.

Police were called at around 5.20pm on Sunday, June 4, to reports of violence in Thistle Drive, Stanground.

Officers attended the incident along with the Magpas air ambulance.

The victim, who is in his teens, was approached by a group of five or six boys who are described as being in their late teens, who attacked him.

A police spokesman confirmed that a bladed weapon was used in the attack.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101 quoting crime number CF0311200617.