Teenager robbed at knifepoint walking home from work in Peterborough

A teenager walking home from work was robbed at knifepoint and forced to give up her phone and wallet.

The 19-year-old victim was walking on a path near the station car park at 3.30am this morning (Friday, October 27) when a man mugged her before taking £100 out at an Asda cash machine using her card.

Scene of an knife robbery near Cresent Bridge EMN-171027-143931009

The victim’s dad, who did not want to be named, said his daughter was grabbed then spun around before having a kitchen knife put to her throat.

He said the man threatened her with a knife: “She was absolutely terrified.

“He spoke with an African accent and was wearing a black hoody.

“He was five foot nine to 10, skinny and between 19 to 22.

“He threatened her with rape and scared her to death.

“She had a bright yellow Ted Baker purse. It only had £10-20 cash but also her ID.

“He stole £100 out of the cash machine at Asda which was confirmed by her bank this morning.”

A spokeswoman for Cambridgeshire police said investigations are currently ongoing.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote CF0617921017, or report online via www.cambs.police.uk/report.