Teenager left with serious injuries after being assaulted at a barbecue in Huntingdon

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was assaulted in Huntingdon on Saturday, June 24.

At about 7pm the victim was assaulted at a barbecue in a park off of The Hollow, leaving him with serious injuries.

Shortly after the incident an ambulance was called by a man police are particularly keen to speak to.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact police on 101 quoting CF0357990617, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.