Teenager is fourth person arrested over Peterborough kidnap allegations

A 17-year-old has become the fourth person arrested in connection with an alleged kidnapping in Peterborough.

The teenage boy was arrested by police on Friday on suspicion of kidnap. He was arrested in connection with a kidnapping offence said to have taken place in Bringhurst, Orton Goldhay, between Monday, November 13 and Thursday, November 16.

The boy has been bailed by officers until Friday, December 15.

Two men, Varldo Araujo (26) of Osier Avenue and Jonathan Lukeba (22) of Delves Way, both in Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning after they were charged with conspiracy to kidnap.

The pair did not enter pleas, and were remanded into custody until December 15,

A fourth man remains in custody in relation to the incident.