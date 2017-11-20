Teenager in court after taking weapons into school

A 13-year-old boy charged with being in possession of an air weapon with intent to cause fear of violence and being in possession of a bladed article at a Lincolnshire school has today (Monday) appeared before a youth court.

Police were called to the school in the south of the county just after 9am last Monday (November 13) after staff dealt with an incident involving a teenage pupil.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed they arrested a 13-year-old boy after being called to the secondary school at 9.12am.

No one was injured during the incident and the school was not closed.

The 13-year-old boy, who can not be named because of his age, today appeared at Lincoln Youth Court.

Wearing a red jumper he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, address and nationality.

No pleas were entered and there was no bail application.

District Judge Peter Veits remanded the boy back in to secure custody until 18 December when he will reappear at Lincoln Youth Court.