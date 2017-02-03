Teenager hospitalised after unprovoked violent attack by gang of youths in Peterborough street

A teenager was repeatedly punched in the face in an attack by a gang of youths in Peterborough.

The 17-year-old was in Paynels, Orton Goldhay on Tuesday, January 31, when he was approached by a group of teenagers between 5.30pm and 6.20pm.

The group, made up of males and females, asked the boy for money before one of them proceeded to hit him in the face multiple times.

The group left empty handed. The boy was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

PCSO Umar Shabir said: “I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen something.”

A police spokesman said no further description of the offenders was available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.