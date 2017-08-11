Teenager charged with 11 counts of criminal damage following Whittlesey incident

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with 11 counts of criminal damage and three counts of breaching criminal behaviour order following an incident in Whittlesey on Friday, August 4.

He was released on bail to appear at Huntingdon Youth Court on Wednesday, September 6, with conditions banning him from Whittlesey town centre and imposing a curfew requiring him to remain in his home between 7pm and 7am.