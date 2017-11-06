Teenager bailed after drugs raid in Peterborough

Two men and a teenager arrested on suspicion of drugs offences in Peterborough have been released under investigation by police.

Officers raided a home in Hawksbill Way, Peterborough on Thursday (November 2) reports from the community about suspected drug use at the property and in the surrounding area.

Today a Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “A 16-year-old boy from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug. He has been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on 29 November.

“Two men, aged 23, from London were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug. They have been released under investigation.”

Cash and class A drugs were seized from the property by officers.

Anyone with information should contact Cambridgeshire police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

