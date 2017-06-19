Teenager assaulted and robbed from behind by three men in Peterborough city centre

A teenager was assaulted from behind and robbed by three men as he walked in Peterborough city centre last night.

At about 11.30pm on Sunday, June 18, a man was walking on the footpath alongside Bourges Boulevard, close to Gladstone Street, when he was approached from behind by three men.

The men assaulted the victim and stole a bag containing cash. The victim, a man in his late teens, received minor injuries as a result of the incident.

The three men are all described as white, roughly 6ft and wearing dark clothing.

A police spokesman said: “There are no CCTV images available of the incident or suspects.

“No weapons were used in the attack.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting CF0343490617. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.