Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder after double stabbing in Cambridgeshire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a a double stabbing in Cambridgeshire.

Emergency services were called to Monkfield Lane, Cambourne at about 12.35am today (Saturday October 28) with reports of violence.

One of the victims, a 30-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious but not life threatening injuries.

A 19-year-old man from St Neots has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 13 of 28 October or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org