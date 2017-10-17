Teenager arrested at Whittlesey after police pursuit along A605

A teenager has been arrested for several offences after a police chase on the A605 near Whittlesey.

A 17-year-old boy from March was arrested in Wisbech Road, Whittlesey yesterday, Sunday October 15 on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

Police were made aware of a vehicle of interest after it was spotted by an eagle eyed Fenland CCTV operator.

A controlled pursuit took place and was brought to an end on the A605

The teenager remains in custody at the Police Investigation Centre in Kings Lynn.

The car, a silver Vauxhall Vectra, has been seized.