Teenager arrested at Whittlesey after police pursuit along A605

A teenager has been arrested for several offences after a police chase on the A605 near Whittlesey.
A 17-year-old boy from March was arrested in Wisbech Road, Whittlesey yesterday, Sunday October 15 on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.
Police were made aware of a vehicle of interest after it was spotted by an eagle eyed Fenland CCTV operator.
A controlled pursuit took place and was brought to an end on the A605
The teenager remains in custody at the Police Investigation Centre in Kings Lynn.
The car, a silver Vauxhall Vectra, has been seized.
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.