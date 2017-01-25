Teenage girl subjected to “frightening” assault by man as she walked with friend

A teenage girl has left terrified after being assaulted by a man as she walked with a friend last night.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Edison Bell Way, Huntingdon, at about 10.15pm.

The girl, who was with a friend, was approached by a man who began talking to her before she was assaulted. She received minor injuries as a result of the incident.

The man is described as white, in his 40s or 50s, about 5’6” and of a stocky build. He was wearing a brown leather jacket, jeans and a grey flat cap.

PC Gary Blane said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim. I’d urge anyone who saw the man yesterday evening or who has information regarding the incident to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting CF0042540117. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.