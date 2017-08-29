Teenage girl, 14, charged after Peterborough assault

A teenage girl is due in court after police were called to a domestic incident in Woodston at the weekend.
Officers were called at 8.52am on Sunday August 27 to Gordon Avenue, Woodston, Peterborough.
A 14–year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of assault and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.
She was later charged with assault-actual bodily harm (ABH) and released on bail to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Youth Court on September 27.
