Teenage burglar jailed for Wisbech break-in

A teenage burglar who tied his dog to a post before climbing into the home of an 81-year-old man has been sentenced at court.

Kamil Huczko, (18), got into the bungalow in Low Road, Elm, near Wisbech, through a bathroom window late morning on January 10.

JAILED: Kamil Huczko

The victim was in his bedroom and thought the noise might be the postman but as he left his room he was confronted by Huczko who claimed to have lost his dog.

Huczko tried to leave empty-handed but found all the doors locked so the victim got his keys and let him out the kitchen door. Huczko then walked over to the German Shepherd dog, untied it and walked away.

Later in the day the victim told his daughter what had happened and police were called.

On arrest, Huczko admitted he had entered the bungalow with the intention of stealing but decided not to take anything.

Yesterday (May 31), he pleaded guilty to burglary at Peterborough Crown Court and was sentenced to two years and four months in a youth offender institute.

The court heard it was Huczko’s ‘third strike’, following burglary convictions in 2012 and 2015.

DC Jon Edwards said: “The sentence shows how seriously this type of offence - a burglary at the home of a vulnerable person - is treated by the courts. Hopefully, it will give Huczko time to consider his actions and where they have got him.

“We are continuing to prioritise burglary as part of Operation Hunter, which aims to put offenders before the courts.”