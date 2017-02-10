Teenage boy to appear in court today on class A drug charges after armed raid in Peterborough

A teenage boy will appear in Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with class A drug offences following an armed police raid in the city yesterday.
The 13-year-old boy from Croydon was arrested in a raid by armed police in Hinchcliffe in Orton Goldhay at 4.15am on Thursday February 9.
He has been charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs and is due at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning, Friday.
A 42-year-old woman from Peterborough arrested in the raid has been released with no further action taken.
