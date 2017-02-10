Teenage boy to appear in court today on class A drug charges after armed raid in Peterborough

A teenage boy will appear in Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with class A drug offences following an armed police raid in the city yesterday.

The 13-year-old boy from Croydon was arrested in a raid by armed police in Hinchcliffe in Orton Goldhay at 4.15am on Thursday February 9.

The scene in Hinchcliffe, Orton Goldhay

He has been charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs and is due at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning, Friday.

A 42-year-old woman from Peterborough arrested in the raid has been released with no further action taken.