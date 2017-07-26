Teenage boy injured in unprovoked attack after violent incident involving gang of 30 men in Yaxley

A teenage boy was assaulted after he and his friends were approached and followed by a gang of 30 men.

Police are investigating the assault which occurred on Monday, July 24 at about 10.30pm in Yaxley.

Middleton Road recreation ground, Yaxley EMN-170726-170505009

A teenage boy and his four of his friends were in the Middletons Road recreation ground when they were approached by a group of about 30 men who became aggressive towards.

The boys were told to ‘get off’ the recreation ground and left in the direction of Broadway. The men have then dispersed into several groups.

A car, the make and model of which is unknown, has then followed the boys along the road, at which point the teenagers have run back to the recreation ground and tried to flee via the alleyway that leads from the field down to Landsdowne Road down the side of Yaxley Library.

One of the boys, a 14-year-old, was assaulted in the alleyway by a number of the gang of 30. A police spokesman said the other teenagers were also ‘set upon’ by the men, but escaped uninjured.

The passageway next to Yaxley Library running from Landsdowne Road to Middletons Road recreation ground EMN-170726-170405009

The 14-year-old victim suffered “nasty” injuries to his face and legs.

No suspects have been identified at this time and police said no descriptions of the men were yet available.

Police returned to the area last night, Tuesday, to conduct patrols and trace witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting reference CF0424640717 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.