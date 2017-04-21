Teenage boy arrested following arson attack in Peterborough

A teenage boy has been arrested following an arson attack in Peterborough this morning.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue crew from Dogsthorpe was called to a car fire in Saxby Gardens at 1.48am on Friday April 21.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and returned to their station for 2.25am.

The cause of the fire was deliberate.

Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the arson. He is currently in custody.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.