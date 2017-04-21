Teenage boy arrested following arson attack in Peterborough

A teenage boy has been arrested following an arson attack in Peterborough this morning.
A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue crew from Dogsthorpe was called to a car fire in Saxby Gardens at 1.48am on Friday April 21.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and returned to their station for 2.25am.
The cause of the fire was deliberate.
Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the arson. He is currently in custody.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.