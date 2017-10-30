Teen seriously injured in knife attack in large street fight at Peterborough party

A teenager seriously hurt after being attacked with a knife after a large fight happened at a party in Peterborough.

The 19-year-old was taken to hospital with ‘serious but not life threatening injuries’ to his hand following the incident in Alexandra Road, Peterborough in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Witnesses said up to 100 people were involved in the incident, but a spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said around 20-30 people were involved in the fighting - although up to 75 people were in the street at the time.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “There was a house party in St Paul’s Road, which appears to have been disrupted by a group from outside. During the incident a 19-year-old man was attacked with a knife and suffered a serious but not life threatening injury to his hand.

“The suspect was described as being a man of mixed race, 22, 6’2”, slim and wearing a black jacket with hood up and dark bottoms.

“We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time to contact police as they may have important information.”

Anyone with information should contact DC Mark Clapham at Thorpe Wood Police Station on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report/. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.