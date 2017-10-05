Teen arrested after woman sexually assaulted at knife-point along Peterborough footpath

A woman was seriously sexually assaulted at knife-point as she walked along a footpath in Peterborough.

The victim, who is in her 20s, was walking towards Ivatt Way, from Lincoln Road, near to Rhubarb Bridge, when she was approached between 11am and 11.30am on Saturday (September 30).

She was approached by a youth who threatened her with a knife before sexually assaulting her. The victim managed to escape uninjured and alerted police.

A team of detectives is investigating the attack and there have, and will continue to be, extra patrols in the area.

The attacker is described as being of Asian appearance, in his late teenage years, about 5’8”, slim, short black hair and a small moustache. He was wearing black jeans and a black jacket.

Detective Sergeant Gordon Blair said: “This was a terrifying experience for the victim who was not injured but extremely upset and shaken.

“Although this is not a residential area I hope someone may have seen a youth matching this description at the time. I would urge anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact police without hesitation.”

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the attack and released under investigation.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.