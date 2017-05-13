Talks over police station

Mayor of Whittlesey Alex Miscandlon met with Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite to discuss the possibility of the town council buying the former Whittlesey Police Station building in Queen Street.

The mayor said: “On behalf of Whittlesey Town Council we wish to thank Jason Abelwhite for allowing the council the opportunity to purchase the old Whittlesey Police Station. This will bring back into use a redundant building in the centre of the Whittlesey, retaining it as an asset for the town and community at large.”

Mr Ablewhite, said. “I am delighted to be working with Whittlesey Town Council in order to retain the building as an important local community asset.”