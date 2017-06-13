Suspicious activity and theft from car investigated in Yaxley

Police are investigating reports of suspicious activity and a theft from a car in Yaxley yesterday.

Officers were called during the early hours of Monday morning, June 12 between 2.20am and 3.35am to reports of a theft from a vehicle parked on a driveway in Alvis Drive, items have been stolen.

Police also received a report of persons acting in a suspicious manner in Bentley Avenue between the above times.

Did you see of here anything suspicious? If so call police on 101 quoting CF0327410617.