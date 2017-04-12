Suspended prison sentence for man who harassed and stalked councillors

A man who launched a campaign of harassment against his three victims has received a six month prison sentence suspended for two years.

Vance Wells, 70, of Station Road, Swavesey, was found guilty at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court of harassment without violence and stalking without causing fear, alarm or distress and was sentenced yesterday (Tuesday, April 11).

Wells stalked his victims after becoming involved in the affairs of Longstanton Parish Council.

He repeatedly harassed his victims via email including sending emails to others aimed at discrediting one of the victims in his political capacity.

Despite a court order Wells continued to stalk his victims and so was brought before court.

As well as the suspended prison sentence Wells was also ordered to pay costs of £500 and was made the subject of a restraining order preventing him from contacting his victims or to discrediting them to their associates. The order also bans him from contacting Longstanton Parish Council, attending its meetings or visiting leisure, sporting or recreational facilities in the parish.

Detective Sergeant Tayna Mutch said: “Wells’ actions have had an extremely negative impact on his victims and he has showed a blatant disregard for the law.

“The suspended sentence handed down by the magistrates means that if he chooses to reoffend he is likely to go straight to prison for his crimes as well as serving any additional sentence for new offences.

“This sentence shows how seriously the courts take stalking and harassment and the restraining order will help to protect Wells’ victims in the future.”