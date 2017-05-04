Stibbington man jailed for killing teenage boy in hit and run crash on A1 while speeding and using mobile phone

A man from Stibbington has been jailed for causing the death by dangerous driving of a 17-year-old boy on the A1.

Kenneth Wallace (53) from Stibbington, has been handed a four-and-a-half year prison sentence for causing death by dangerous driving On September 13, 2016.

Calum Warrilow (aka Dowers)

He was driving a Mercedes Benz car north on the A1 at Grantham when he struck 17-year-old Calum Warrilow (aka Dowers), from Leicestershire, who was riding his scooter along the same section of road.

In the lead up to the collision Wallace overtook a lorry at around 99mph. Wallace then overtook a car before knocking Calum from his scooter. This collision left Calum helpless in the carriageway.

Wallace was seen to initially brake, before speeding away. Tragically moments later the lorry reached the scene of the collision and was unable to avoid running over Calum, and killing him as he did so. No blame is attributed to the lorry driver.

Less than 3km north of the collision site is a speed camera (near the Downtown store). Wallace activated this camera fleeing the scene of his crime. A detailed scene examination took place and a small piece of plastic was located near to Calum’s scooter.

Callum, left, with sisters Lili-Maye (middle) and sister Kia

The following day police located Wallace and the Mercedes Benz on the A43 in Northamptonshire. Wallace was arrested and his car seized.

An examination of the car’s nearside wing mirror showed it was damaged and the small piece of plastic found at the scene was an exact mechanical fit with a component within the wing mirror.

In a police interview Wallace admitted to using his mobile telephone while driving at the time and being in a poor emotional state.

Simon Heads, Head of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit for East Midlands Operational Support Services, said:“This is an extremely sad case in which a young man has lost his life.

Wallace's car caught on the speed camera

“Wallace accepts that he was driving erratically, in a poor emotional state and using his mobile phone.

“This resulted in Calum being knocked from his vehicle, putting him in extreme danger. The defendant’s decision not to stop and aid Calum on the ground is morally reprehensible. I would like to thank the motorists that did stop at the scene and did the right thing – their information helped us bring this man to justice quicker.

“Whilst nothing can bring Calum back, I hope this sentence helps his family to feel some sense of justice and over time provides them some comfort. This case should send out a strong message to anyone who continues to use their mobile phones despite the harsher penalties for doing so. It is also a reminder not to get behind a wheel when your mental state is overwhelming. Please be responsible – we do not want this happening to someone else’s son.”

Kenneth Wallace was also disqualified from driving for 9 years and 3 months.

The scooter and the tiny part of plastic used to tie the incident to Wallace

