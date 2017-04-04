Stibbington man charged with causing death by dangerous driving of teenager in A1 hit and run

A Stibbington man has been charged with death by dangerous driving and failing to stop following a hit and run on the A1.

Kenneth Wallace, 53, is charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop and failing to report a road accident on the A1 at Grantham on September 13 2016 .

Calum Jordan Dowers, 17, of Stapleton, Leicestershire, was riding an orange scooter in the northbound carriageway on Tuesday September 13, when he was struck by a Mercedes Benz and knocked from the bike. A DAF articulated lorry was also involved.

Wallace will appear at Lincoln District Magistrates’ Court on Thursday April 6 at 10am.