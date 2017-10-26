Stamford woman accused of murdering man and burying his body in garden in Australia

A former Stamford woman has gone on trial for murder in Australia accused of killing an 18-year-old student.

Jemma Victoria Lilley, 26, who emigrated from Stamford to Australia six years ago, and Trudi Clare Lenon, 43, have gone on trial accused of luring teenager Aaron Pajich to their home in Perth, Australia in June last year.

The court in Perth heard that the pair are accused of fatally stabbing him and burying his body under tiles and concrete in the garden of their home.

Lilley is believed to have attended Casterton Business and Enterprise College and New College Stamford. She lived in the centre of Stamford before emigrating to Australia.

Mr Pajich had Asperger’s syndrome and was found buried under a concrete slab in the backyard of a house in Orelia, south of Perth.

He had been missing for several days before his body was found and the last confirmed sighting was at a taxi rank, where he was due to meet a man and a woman who he had met through a gaming website.

The Perth Supreme Court has heard evidence that Lilley had written a book about a serial killer called ‘SOS’. She claimed a list of torture methods found at her home was just research for her writing.

Ms Lilley told the court she had no involvement in the death of Mr Pajich, and said that information about him found in a separate exercise book at her home was not written by her.

Ms Lilley has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and has testified she was asleep in a bedroom when Ms Lenon “must have killed” Mr Pajich.

But Ms Lenon has also denied murdering him, claiming Ms Lilley was the killer and she just helped clean up.

The case continues