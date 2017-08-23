Stamford police officer faces ‘fast track’ misconduct hearing in public next week

The misconduct hearing into a Stamford police officer, who is alleged to have pursued an inappropriate relationship with a member of the public, is due to take place next week.

Special Sergeant Corey Alvey, is alleged to have breached the standards of professional behaviour: in respect of:

a) Authority, respect and courtesy

b) Discreditable conduct

Now, a ‘fast track’ misconduct panel hearing will be held in public on August 31 at 11.30am - on the grounds of alleged ‘discreditable conduct’.

The hearing will take place at Lincolnshire Police’s headquarters in Nettleham.

The identity of any victims and/or witnesses will be protected during the hearing as appropriate.

If you wish to attend the hearing, send a request to Lincolnshire Police via ProfessionalStandards@lincs.pnn.police.uk providing your name, address, and date of birth to register your interest.

You must register by no later than 3pm on Friday (August 25). You will be required to arrive 30 minutes prior to the start of the hearing.

For security reasons, photographic ID and consent to be searched will be required as a condition of entry.