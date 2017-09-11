Stamford man jailed after hit and run left cyclist seriously injured

A 49-year-old Stamford man has been sentenced today to 2-years-imprisonment at Lincoln Crown Court, after driving into a cyclist and failing to stop last September.

Robert Foster, 49, of Northumberland Avenue, pleaded guilty to three traffic offences, including driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop after an RTC.

The incident occurred on the September 10 2016, at 8.29pm, when a silver BMW car collided with a silver bicycle on Little Casterton Road, Stamford.

The cyclist, a male in his fifties, suffered a serious head injury, bruising to his right wrist, a fractured right ankle with bruising and cuts to face and forehead. He was taken to hospital.

The car had left the scene when officers arrived, and local Stamford officers began searching the area for a car which had any clear signs of damage.

At 11:15pm, a vehicle was spotted on Northumberland Avenue, with damage to the front wheel arch, and a missing offside wing mirror and bumper strip.

Officers found an intoxicated male inside the property, who immediately identified himself as the driver of the vehicle.

He was arrested and appeared at Magistrates Court on February 23, where he was unconditionally bailed.

Senior Investigating Officer Sarah Capes, of the Serious Collision Investigation Team, said: “Officers successfully located this offender in the surrounding area of Stamford within hours of him leaving the scene of a serious RTC.

“This is an excellent example of the proactive policing we follow. The victim in this case was seriously injured as a result of this incident, and has thanked officers for their help and support in this investigation. We hope that he can now move forward knowing that the offender has had to face the consequences of his actions.

“This offender was careless, dangerous and tried to cover up his intoxication by drinking after the collision, and we hope that this sentence can be seen as a deterrent for the future.”

PC Stephen Robinson, of the Bourne Neighbourhood Response Team, said: “When we located the car suspected to be involved in the RTC, the offender immediately identified himself as the driver of the vehicle. Myself and PC Morris found an empty bottle of wine and a glass tumbler at the address, which were both seized, and we immediately recognized this offender was intoxicated.

“While this was happening, PC Spencer-Kidd remained with the victim to provide reassurance, until he was taken to hospital.

“At the station, Foster blew 104mg in a breath test, which is three times over the limit. It was then calculated that the offender would have been just over double the limit at the time of the incident. This offender was arrested, and we hope the victim can now move forward with his life.”

Foster was also banned from driving for four years.