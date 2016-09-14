Stamford man detained by police in Peterborough street after knife sighting

A man was detained by police in Peterborough after a member of the public reported seeing him with a knife in the street.

Police were called at around 7.50pm on Friday, September 9, to reports of a man with a knife in Thorpe Road, Peterborough.

A man in his 20s from Stamford was interviewed at Thorpe Wood Police Station on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and going equipped for stealing.

A second man in his 30s from Peterborough was later interviewed on suspicion of going equipped for stealing.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and no arrests have been made.