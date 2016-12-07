Staff threatened at knife-point before robbers’ failed attempt to steal ATM with sports car

Two men threatened shop staff at knife-point before trying to pull an ATM out of the shop wall with a sports car.

Police are appealing for information about the robbery which happened in Outwell last week.

At approximately 7.15pm on Friday, December 1, Costcutter in Church Drove was entered by two unknown men. One threatened the staff with what is thought to be a knife whilst the other put a long canvas strap around the ATM.

This strap was then attached to a sports car directly outside of the shop and an attempt was made to steal the ATM. After failing, the suspects re-entered the shop, removed the strap and broke the till drawer before leaving the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the robbery, or anyone with information, should contact DC Chris Parnham at Kings Lynn CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.