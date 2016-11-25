Staff held at knife-point in armed robbery at Tesco Express

A man escaped with £300-£400 after holding staff at a Tesco Express at knife-point this morning.

Officers were called at 9.09am today, Friday November 25, to the Tesco Express store, in Wertheim Way, Stukeley Meadows, after staff reported a knife-wielding robber had entered the premises.

Police said he escaped on a silver and red mountain bike with between £300-£400 in cash and confirmed that nobody had been injured in the robbery.

The man is described as about 5’ 7” to 5’ 8”, wearing a waist-length camouflage jackets with the hood up and also a balaclava.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.